Veen is set to be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Veen will join the major-league roster for the first time in his young career, getting called up after batting .387 with a home run, eight RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base over 31 at-bats in eight games at Triple-A this season. The 23-year-old is one of the team's top overall prospects and he'll likely see the bulk of his playing time in right field. In a corresponding move, fellow outfielder Jordan Beck will head to Albuquerque.