Double-A Hartford transferred Veen (hand) from its 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Saturday.

Veen's move to the 60-day IL was merely a formality after he underwent season-ending surgery in June to repair tearing and fraying to a ligament in his left hand. Before being shut down for the campaign, the 21-year-old outfielder had gotten off to a slow start at Hartford, slashing .209/.303/.308 with 11 extra-base hits and 22 stolen bases in 201 plate appearances. He'll look to return to full health for spring training and will presumably open the 2023 season back in Hartford.