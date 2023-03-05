Veen went 1-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Veen singled in the first inning and proceeded to steal second base. Two frames later he reached base on an error and stole both second and third, bringing his total to seven swiped bags through eight spring training games. Veen has impressed in general this spring, collecting six hits across 17 at-bats, including one home run and two doubles. He's still very likely to begin the season in the minors, though the impressive performance could push him into consideration for a call-up early in the new campaign.