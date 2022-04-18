Veen stole two more bases Sunday for High-A Spokane, giving him seven swipes in eight games this year. However, he's hitting just .138/.306/.138 with a 7:13 BB:K.

That strikeout rate is rough, and Veen is still searching for his first extra-base knock this year, but it's good to see him swiping bags at a much better clip than last season, when he posted just a 67.9 percent success rate despite recording 36 steals. Those walks are a positive sign, too, and we should see him hit the ball with more authority as the season wears on. Just 20 years old, Veen is still probably two or three years away from the majors, so he has plenty of time to refine his approach at the dish.