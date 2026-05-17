The Rockies optioned Agnos to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Agnos was expected to operate as a high-leverage reliever for the Rockies this season and is tied for third on the team with two saves, but he's ended up filling more of a multi-inning role and is now being sent to the minors with a 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The right-hander has been scored upon in eight of his 13 appearances this season and gave up multiple runs in each of those contests.