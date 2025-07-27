Agnos was removed from Saturday's matchup versus Baltimore with an apparent right arm injury, Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.

After throwing a pitch in the seventh inning, Agnos began shaking his right arm and motioned to the dugout. He was quickly pulled from the contest after having thrown 24 pitches, 13 of which were balls, and giving up four runs on two hits and two walks while retiring just one batter. It's been a rough campaign for Agnos, as he's posted a 6.98 ERA with a 17:16 K:BB over 29.2 frames with Colorado.