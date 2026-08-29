Agnos didn't factor into the decision against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk in 2.2 relief innings. He struck out one.

The Rockies went with a bullpen game, and Agnos opened the contest as well as Colorado could have hoped for. It was the right-hander's third starting assignment of the year, and he's been effective with a 1.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB in 10.2 innings out of the rotation versus a 6.09 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB across 68 innings from the bullpen. He's worked at least five innings just one time this season and has yet to reach the 80-pitch marker, so Agnos may struggle for streaming appeal if he draws another start.