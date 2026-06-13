Rockies' Zach Agnos: Takes loss in bulk relief

Agnos (0-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out two over 2.2 innings of relief, taking the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

Agnos returned to the bullpen after making a start versus the Brewers last Saturday. The 25-year-old was responsible for the Athletics' two-run frames in the sixth and eighth innings. With a 7.80 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 30:18 K:BB through 42.2 innings over 18 appearances (two starts), Agnos probably won't get many more chances to start. Sean Sullivan was called up Friday to make his big-league debut and tossed three scoreless innings before leaving the game due to an illness, but the last spot in the Rockies' rotation will likely go to either Sullivan until Tanner Gordon (hip) is ready to return.