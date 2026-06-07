Rockies' Zach Agnos: Takes loss Saturday

Agnos (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one over three innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Brewers.

Agnos threw 57 pitches (33 strikes) in his second start of the season. He gave up solo home runs to Brice Turang and David Hamilton. Over 40 innings through 17 appearances this season, Agnos has a 7.65 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB. The right-hander filled in as the Rockies' fifth starter following Tanner Gordon's (hip) move to the injured list, but it's unclear if Colorado will keep Agnos in a starting role moving forward. This spot in the rotation is set to come up again in a road series versus the Athletics.