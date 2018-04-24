Jemiola was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Tuesday.

Jemiola has yet to make an appearance in 2018. The 24-year-old was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster prior to the 2017 season, but he ended up struggling to a 6.83 ERA across 81.2 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll report next.