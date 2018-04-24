Rockies' Zach Jemiola: Dropped from 40-man roster
Jemiola was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Tuesday.
Jemiola has yet to make an appearance in 2018. The 24-year-old was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster prior to the 2017 season, but he ended up struggling to a 6.83 ERA across 81.2 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll report next.
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...