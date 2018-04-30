Rockies' Zach Jemiola: Re-signs with Rockies
Jemiola signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Monday.
Jemiola is back with the Rockies after being released by the team over the weekend. The 24-year-old, who posted a 6.83 ERA across 81.2 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque last season, will serve as organizational pitching depth.
