Rocky Gale: Released by Padres
Gale has been released by San Diego on Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Gale was designated for assignement three days earlier in order to make room for new signing Eric Hosmer. The 30-year-old catcher had been with the organization for eight years, reaching the majors for a total of 14 games. He has two career hits and one career home run.
More News
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...