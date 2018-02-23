Gale has been released by San Diego on Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Gale was designated for assignement three days earlier in order to make room for new signing Eric Hosmer. The 30-year-old catcher had been with the organization for eight years, reaching the majors for a total of 14 games. He has two career hits and one career home run.

