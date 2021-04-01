The Mariners released Elias (elbow) on March 25.
Elias was cut shortly after suffering an elbow injury that required season-ending Tommy John surgery. The 32-year-old is unlikely to be ready to pitch in games until the second half of the 2022 season.
