Sasaki has requested to be posted by his NPB team, the Chiba Lotte Marines, this winter, but the Marines are expected to deny his request, Yahoo! Japan reports.

Sasaki is one of Japan's most promising prospects, and even though he just turned 22 in November, the young righty with a 100-mph fastball would already have plenty to offer at the MLB level. In three NPB seasons, he owns a 2.00 ERA and 0.84 WHIP, striking out 34.4 percent of batters while walking just 5.1 percent. At one point during the 2022 season, he threw a 19-strikeout perfect game and followed it up with eight perfect innings before being pulled for pitch-count reasons. He's yet to demonstrate durability, topping out at 129.1 innings and throwing just 91 last year, but he'll likely have a few more seasons to demonstrate that skill before the MLB bidding war begins. The Marines stand to make over a hundred times as much from his posting if they wait until he turns 25, as he'll be able to sign for as much as he wants at that point rather than being limited by the same international bonus pool which typically constrains the signing bonuses of 16-year-olds from Latin America.