Major league teams are planning for the possibility that Sasaki will be posted this coming offseason, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Sasaki, 22, would severely limit his earnings potential if he came over to the majors this coming offseason. Because he's not yet 25, he wouldn't be eligible for the typical posting system where there are no limitations on the value of the contract he can sign. Rather, Sasaki would be eligible only for a rookie salary and a signing bonus that comes out of the team's international bonus pool. Shohei Ohtani made the jump from Nippon Professional Baseball to MLB this way, so it's not unprecedented. It sounds like it's possible Sasaki could follow in Ohtani's footsteps, although his NPB team, the Chiba Lotte Marines, would have to agree to post the right-hander. Janes indicates in her article that clubs are setting aside a portion of their bonus pool in case Sasaki is indeed posted. It was reported previously by Sports Hochi and Yahoo Japan that the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Cardinals are among the eight clubs that have sent representatives to scout Sasaki.