Sasaki signed a one-year contract with the Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball on Friday, Stephen Wade of the Associated Press reports.

The agreement was expected, even after Sasaki reportedly requested to be posted by the Marines last month. At a press conference announcing the contract, Sasaki again confirmed his goal to eventually play in the major leagues, although when that might happen remains unclear. MLB's rules state that a player must be at least 25 and play at least six professional seasons before going through the posting system. Reports out of Japan have suggested Sasaki might have negotiated an agreement with the Marines to leave perhaps as soon as after the upcoming season, although neither party has confirmed that. He would severely limit his immediate earnings potential if he came over sooner, but there have been instances of it happening, most notably with Shohei Ohtani. Sasaki is considered the best talent in Japan and there will be a feeding frenzy if/when he does head to the states.