Torreyes wasn't tendered a contract for the 2019 season by the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old second baseman was dealt to the Cubs from the Yankees just a few days prior, but he'll hit the open market with Chicago declining to offer Torreyes a contract for the upcoming season. He hit .280 with seven RBI over 41 games in the Bronx last year.

More News
Our Latest Stories