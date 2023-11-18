Henriquez was non-tendered by the Twins on Friday, MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old righty threw 11.2 innings in the majors in 2022 but he didn't reach the majors last season. Henriquez had an 18.7 percent strikeout rate and a 13.7 percent walk rate in 57 innings at Triple-A.
