Ross Detwiler: Joins Atlantic League
Detwiler signed with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League on Thursday, the York Dispatch reports.
Detwiler wasn't able to strike a major-league deal this offseason so he'll spend the upcoming season in the Atlantic League. The 32-year-old spent nine years in the bigs and accumulated a 4.36 ERA during his career.
