Royals' Abraham Almonte: Claimed by Royals
Almonte was claimed off waivers by the Royals on Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Almonte will join the Royals after being designated for assignment by the Indians prior to Opening Day. The 28-year-old appeared in 68 games for the Indians in 2017, hitting .233/.314/.366 with three homers and two stolen bases in 195 plate appearances. Almonte, who is expected to report to Triple-A Omaha, will likely serve as a reserve outfielder who can switch hit off the bench when with the big club.
