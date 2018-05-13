Royals' Abraham Almonte: Heads to bench Sunday
Almonte is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Almonte recovered from an illness to start the past two games in center field, going 2-for-8 with a run scored in those contests. With the Royals opting to use Salvador Perez at designated hitter in the series finale, Drew Butera will step in as catcher, leaving the team without an extra available lineup spot for Almonte.
