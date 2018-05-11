Almonte (illness) will man center field and bat ninth against the Indians on Friday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Almonte had to leave Wednesday's contest due to an illness but appears to be doing fine after receiving a day off Thursday. During 19 games in 2018, he's hitting .207/.270/.379 with three home runs and eight RBI.

