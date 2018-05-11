Royals' Abraham Almonte: In Friday's lineup
Almonte (illness) will man center field and bat ninth against the Indians on Friday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Almonte had to leave Wednesday's contest due to an illness but appears to be doing fine after receiving a day off Thursday. During 19 games in 2018, he's hitting .207/.270/.379 with three home runs and eight RBI.
More News
-
Royals' Abraham Almonte: Exits with illness•
-
Royals' Abraham Almonte: Pops third homer Saturday•
-
Royals' Abraham Almonte: Picks up four RBI on Sunday•
-
Royals' Abraham Almonte: Playing time on rise•
-
Royals' Abraham Almonte: Recalled from Triple-A Omaha•
-
Royals' Abraham Almonte: Claimed by Royals•
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...