Almonte went 1-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Sunday's victory against the Tigers.

Almonte seems to have found some rhythm at the plate and has recorded a hit in four straight games. Despite this, Almonte could be at risk of seeing a drop in playing time as Alex Gordon (hip) is expected to come off the disabled list in the near future. Through 11 games, Almonte is hitting .242/.286/.424.