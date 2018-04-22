Royals' Abraham Almonte: Playing time on rise
Almonte will start in center field and bat sixth Sunday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
The Royals are including Almonte in the lineup for the sixth time in seven games, with three starts apiece coming against left- and right-handed pitching. With a 6-for-18 mark at the plate during his stretch, Almonte has done his part to earn the increased playing time, but his path to regular starts could become a little more blocked with Alex Gordon (hip) likely on track to return from the 10-day disabled list at some point during the upcoming week.
More News
-
Royals' Abraham Almonte: Recalled from Triple-A Omaha•
-
Royals' Abraham Almonte: Claimed by Royals•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Sent to minors•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Back in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Exits spring game with shin contusion•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...