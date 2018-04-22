Almonte will start in center field and bat sixth Sunday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

The Royals are including Almonte in the lineup for the sixth time in seven games, with three starts apiece coming against left- and right-handed pitching. With a 6-for-18 mark at the plate during his stretch, Almonte has done his part to earn the increased playing time, but his path to regular starts could become a little more blocked with Alex Gordon (hip) likely on track to return from the 10-day disabled list at some point during the upcoming week.