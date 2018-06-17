Almonte will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Astros, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Almonte is included in the lineup for a third consecutive game and should retain something resembling a full-time role for the foreseeable future following Jorge Soler's (toe) placement on the disabled list Sunday. The surge in playing time enhances Almonte's appeal in AL-only formats where he's still available, but he'll likely need to do better than his current .186/.252/.292 season line to gain much traction in deeper mixed leagues.