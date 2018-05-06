Royals' Abraham Almonte: Pops third homer Saturday
Almonte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers.
The homer was his third in 17 games since joining the Royals, but Almonte's .226/.293/.415 is a better reflection of his fantasy upside as the fourth outfielder in one of the weakest offenses in the majors.
