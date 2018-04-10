Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Alex Gordon (hip) landed on the disabled list Tuesday, so the Royals decided to bring Almonte up to the big club to add outfield depth. With Gordon out, Almonte will likely share time with Paulo Orlando in center field. Over 69 major-league games last season, Almonte hit .233/.314/.366.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories