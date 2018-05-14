Almonte is out of the lineup Monday against the Rays, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Mike Moustakas will get the start at DH, pushing Jorge Soler to the outfield and Almonte to the bench for a second straight game. The 28-year-old is hitting just .212/.268/.364 across 21 games for the Royals, so he could continue to get squeezed for playing time when manager Ned Yost opts to give one of his position players a game at DH.