Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Activated and optioned to Triple-A
Mondesi (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Mondesi has just a .181/.226/.271 line in 209 major-league plate appearances, but he's just 22 years old and was probably called up too soon. His .305/.338/.538 line in 418 plate appearances at the Triple-A level suggests that he could eventually be a competent major leaguer, and he'll help out fantasy owners with a fair amount of steals. When exactly his next opportunity will come is not clear, though.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Begins rehab in extended spring training•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Placed on disabled list•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Returns to field•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Returns to lineup•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Won't throw for five days•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues