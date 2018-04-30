Mondesi (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Mondesi has just a .181/.226/.271 line in 209 major-league plate appearances, but he's just 22 years old and was probably called up too soon. His .305/.338/.538 line in 418 plate appearances at the Triple-A level suggests that he could eventually be a competent major leaguer, and he'll help out fantasy owners with a fair amount of steals. When exactly his next opportunity will come is not clear, though.