Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Back in action Friday
Mondesi (hamstring) is back in the lineup Friday against Cleveland, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi had missed a pair of games with a hamstring issue, but the injury was evidently a minor one, as he's back in the lineup. He'll bat ninth and play shortstop.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Dealing with minor hamstring issue•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Remains on bench•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: On bench Wednesday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Not starting Monday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Four-hit game with three stolen bases•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...