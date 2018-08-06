Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Back in action Monday
Mondesi (shoulder) is starting at second base and hitting seventh Monday against the Cubs, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi is good to go after missing the previous two games with a minor shoulder injury. The 23-year-old is hitting .269/.283/.413 with three homers and 11 stolen bases in 31 games with the Royals this season.
