Mondesi (shoulder) will start playing extended spring training games Saturday and could be assigned to Triple-A Omaha in a week, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He will need around 30 at-bats before being sent out, presumably to Omaha, where he would continue to knock off rust before getting a potential call-up. Fortunately for those who have been stashing Mondesi, Alcides Escobar has been as bad as expected, hitting .171 in 46 plate appearances for the big club. If Mondesi can get rolling at Triple-A, he could earn an everyday job in the big leagues sometime before the All-Star break.