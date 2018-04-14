Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Begins rehab in extended ST
Mondesi (shoulder) will start playing extended spring training games Saturday and could be assigned to Triple-A Omaha in a week, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
He will need around 30 at-bats in extended spring training before being sent out, presumably to Omaha, where he would continue to knock off rust before getting a potential call-up. Fortunately for those who have been stashing Mondesi, Alcides Escobar has been as bad as expected, hitting .171 in 46 plate appearances for the big club. If Mondesi can get rolling at Triple-A, he could earn an everyday job in the big leagues sometime before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Placed on disabled list•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Returns to field•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Returns to lineup•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Won't throw for five days•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Dealing with sore arm•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...