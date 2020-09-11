Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored Thursday against Cleveland.

Mondesi made a lot happen in the contest, highlighted by his three-run homer in the eighth inning. However, he also continued to produce on the basepaths, recording his 13th stolen base of the campaign in the third inning after reaching base on a walk. Mondesi is quietly riding a seven-game hitting streak. That's bolstered his season-long line to .204/.232/.290 with two home runs, 15 runs scored and 11 RBI across 170 plate appearances.