Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Carries offense in loss to Pirates
Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.
His two knocks were the only extra-base hits the entire Royals lineup managed on the night. Mondesi has been a bona fide fantasy superstar in September, hitting .324 with four homers, eight steals, 10 RBI and 12 runs in 16 games, and his name will be appearing on plenty of shallow-league "sleeper" lists heading into the 2019 draft season.
