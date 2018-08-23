Manager Ned Yost said Mondesi is out of the lineup Thursday against the Rays due to a minor hamstring issue, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mondesi apparently suffered the injury in Chicago over the weekend, which helps explain his absence from the starting lineup in three of the previous four games. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the issue will keep Mondesi sidelined much longer, as Yost noted that the 23-year-old could play (and wants to), but the team doesn't want to push it. Alcides Escobar is covering shortstop Thursday.