Mondesi will be sidelined for a couple days due to arm soreness, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Manager Ned Yost said that the injury was nothing serious and that Mondesi should be back in action by the weekend. Thus far, Mondesi has played in five Cactus League games, going 4-for-13 with one home run, four RBI and one triple while competing for a job in the Royals' infield.