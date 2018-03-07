Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Dealing with sore arm
Mondesi will be sidelined for a couple days due to arm soreness, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Manager Ned Yost said that the injury was nothing serious and that Mondesi should be back in action by the weekend. Thus far, Mondesi has played in five Cactus League games, going 4-for-13 with one home run, four RBI and one triple while competing for a job in the Royals' infield.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Will go by given name moving forward•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: May open year at Triple-A•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Not expected to contribute at MLB level this year•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Back in action Thursday•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Nearing return to action•
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...