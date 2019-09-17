Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Drives in two in three-hit night
Mondesi went 3-for-5 with a triple, double and two RBI in Monday's 6-5 win over the Athletics.
Mondesi's slugging percentage is down 59 points from his breakthrough 2018 campaign, but the 24-year-old has more or less lived up to fantasy managers' draft-day expectations when he's been healthy enough to play. The shortstop has overcome a shaky plate approach to maintain a .270 average, with his elite speed and 38.4 percent hard-hit rate offering some legitimacy to his elevated .362 BABIP. And though he was caught stealing Monday, Mondesi has been the majors' most prolific base stealer on a per-game basis, nabbing 39 bags in just 96 contests.
