Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Exits with apparent shoulder injury
Mondesi was removed from Sunday's game against the Twins in the first inning with an apparent shoulder injury, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Mondesi got hurt on a diving play in the infield and was spotted holding his left shoulder while walking off the field. Considering the shoulder is the same one that he dislocated in mid-July, there's legitimate reason to believe the Royals may hold him out for additional contests. Before departing Sunday, Mondesi went 1-for-1 with his 43rd stolen base of the season, leaving him two bags behind the Mariners' Mallex Smith for the major-league lead.
