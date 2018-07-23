Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Expected to return Tuesday
Manager Ned Yost said Mondesi will likely return from the Family Medical Emergency List prior to Tuesday's game, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Mondesi was placed on emergency leave prior to Friday's series opener against Minnesota, but it appears as though he's nearing a return to the active roster as the team begins a three-game set versus Detroit on Monday. Across 21 games with the Royals this year, he's slashed .250/.270/.444 with 11 RBI and five stolen bases.
