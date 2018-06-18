Royals manager Ned Yost said that Mondesi, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, would play 3-to-4 times per week, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Yost was reluctant to confirm whether Mondesi would play primarily second base or shortstop during his stay with the big club, but the expectation is that the 22-year-old will see most of his action on the right side of the infield. While Alcides Escobar isn't viewed as a long-term piece for the Royals, he's made his last 404 starts at shortstop and seems unlikely to shift from the position so long as he remains a lineup regular. Whit Merrifield, on the other hand, has seen action at first base, center field and right field this season, so he could theoretically move to a different position in order to create room at the keystone for Mondesi. Merrifield ended up exiting Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Astros with a knee contusion, paving the way for Mondesi to make his 2018 debut. The youngster went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts upon entering the game in the bottom of the second inning.