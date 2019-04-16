Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: First day off of season
Mondesi is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
With Mondesi not reported to be dealing with an injury in the aftermath of his 0-for-4 showing in Monday's series opener, he's presumably on the bench for the first time this season for maintenance-related reasons. Chris Owings get the nod at shortstop in place of Mondesi, who has rewarded fantasy managers thus far with a pair of home runs, five steals and a respectable .269 average through the Royals' first 16 games.
