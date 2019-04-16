Mondesi is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

With Mondesi not reported to be dealing with an injury in the aftermath of his 0-for-4 showing in Monday's series opener, he's presumably on the bench for the first time this season for maintenance-related reasons. Chris Owings get the nod at shortstop in place of Mondesi, who has rewarded fantasy managers thus far with a pair of home runs, five steals and a respectable .269 average through the Royals' first 16 games.