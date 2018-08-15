Mondesi went 4-for-4 with a run, an RBI, two doubles and three stolen bases in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Mondesi slashed a couple singles and notched his seventh and eighth doubles of the year. The young shortstop also accomplished the feat of three stolen bags in a game -- giving him 15 on the season -- twice stealing third base. This was the third time in 38 games this season that Mondesi has stolen multiple bases in a game. The 23-year-old is hitting .279 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 22 runs scored on the year.