Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Four hits, stolen base in loss
Mondesi went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Mondesi brought home the only two runs for Kansas City in the 12-inning loss and also swiped his fourth base over the last five games. On the year, the 23-year-old is slashing an impressive .284/.311/.463 to go along with 22 steals in 27 tries.
