Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Mondesi's seventh-inning blast broke the game open, turning a two-run lead into a 5-0 margin in the eventual 9-0 win. The 23-year-old's homer was his fourth of the season, but he's mired in a 5-for-31 (.161) stretch that's dropped his slash line on the year to .259/.271/.414.