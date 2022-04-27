Mondesi (knee) will be placed on the injured list Thursday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mondesi was removed from Tuesday's win over the White Sox due to knee discomfort, and he underwent an MRI that revealed some structural damage. While a timetable for the 26-year-old's return isn't yet clear, it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf.