Mondesi is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Mondesi has been a regular in the lineup since his promotion in mid-June -- this is just his fifth absence in the team's last 21 games. He started poorly but has come on strong of late, going 9-for-31 (.290 average) with a couple steals in his last eight games. He should remain a useful source of speed in the second half.