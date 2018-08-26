Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Heads to bench
Mondesi is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
After missing two games with a minor hamstring issue, Mondesi returned to the lineup for the past two contests and went 2-for-7 with a pair of runs and a stolen base in those contests. Mondesi's activity on the basepaths suggests that the hamstring isn't much of a concern, but the Royals will hold him out of the starting nine nonetheless for rest purposes. His absence paves the way for Alcides Escobar to pick up a start at shortstop.
