Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Mondesi slugged a three-run homer -- his second of the year -- off starter Aaron Slegers in the second inning, and later got an RBI-single in the sixth. Since being called up June 17, Mondesi is hitting .230/.254/.393 with 10 RBI, 11 runs and five stolen bases in 61 at-bats. In three of his last six games the 22-year-old has had multi-hit performances.