Mondesi will start at shortstop and bat second Sunday against the Yankees.

It appears the absence of lineup mainstay Jorge Bonifacio is the main reason why Mondesi, who has mostly served as the Royals' No. 9 hitter since being promoted from Triple-A Omaha on June 17, will occupy prime real estate in Sunday's batting order. With Bonifacio's power bat on the bench, Whit Merrifield will shift down to the cleanup spot, opening up the two hole for Mondesi. The 23-year-old could soon force his way into the top half of the order based on merit, as he's gone 7-for-13 with three stolen bases over his past four appearances.